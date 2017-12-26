December 26, 2017 GIT PURR! Git Commands Explained with Cats!

Although I am a “STEM all the way” person (I studied microbiology and worked as a software engineer), I consider myself more a creative side and I am a visual learner – When I learn new things, I tend to doodle rather than writing everything down. Even when I was studying math and logics, I drew everything to understand the concepts.

Time has passed by and I stopped taking notes with doodles as much as I used to be, until one day I met amazing ladies like Chiuki and Corey who were sketchnoting at tech conferences, and here I am, so inspired and started doodling again.

After several attempts and tweets at Google I/O, I started wanting to make my own notes into something more visually appealing and presentable so that I can share my notes with everybody else who want to learn the same subjects.

Now I created the git doodles. With cats. I tweeted, and my notifications exploded.

Here’s the series of my doodles. Enjoy!

git purr (git pull)

git meowge (git merge & git rebase)

git puss (git push)

git cherry-pick & git log

Now I “handwrite” the doodle digitally with Procreate on iPad!

