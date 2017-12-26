Tomomi Imura

Tomomi Imura

An Open Web advocate and front-end engineer, who loves everything mobile, and writes about HTML5, CSS, JS, UX, tech events, gadgets, etc. She unintentionally got 15min of fame by creating The HTTP Status Cats. Also, the opinions expressed here are solely her own and do not express the views or opinions of my employer.

Twitter LinkedIn Instagram Github Flickr

Creative Commons License
My articles are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License.

GIT PURR! Git Commands Explained with Cats!

Although I am a “STEM all the way” person (I studied microbiology and worked as a software engineer), I consider myself more a creative side and I am a visual learner – When I learn new things, I tend to doodle rather than writing everything down. Even when I was studying math and logics, I drew everything to understand the concepts.

Time has passed by and I stopped taking notes with doodles as much as I used to be, until one day I met amazing ladies like Chiuki and Corey who were sketchnoting at tech conferences, and here I am, so inspired and started doodling again.

After several attempts and tweets at Google I/O, I started wanting to make my own notes into something more visually appealing and presentable so that I can share my notes with everybody else who want to learn the same subjects.

Now I created the git doodles. With cats. I tweeted, and my notifications exploded.

Here’s the series of my doodles. Enjoy!

git purr (git pull)

git purr (git pull)

git meowge (git merge & git rebase)

git meowge (git merge & git rebase)

git puss (git push)

git puss (git push)

git cherry-pick & git log

Now I “handwrite” the doodle digitally with Procreate on iPad! git cherry-pick

comments powered by